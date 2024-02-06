Kona Coffee Federation Introduces KONA BUZZ

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The Kona Coffee Federation is thrilled to unveil its latest creation, "KONA BUZZ" – an innovative Hawaiian Caffeinated Ice Cream that combines the rich flavors of Kona coffee and macadamia nuts in a delightful frozen treat.

KONA BUZZ is a luxurious vanilla ice cream infused with high-quality Kona coffee extract, creating a unique and indulgent flavor experience. As summer temperatures rise, coffee enthusiasts and ice cream lovers alike can now enjoy the perfect fusion of premium Kona coffee and creamy sweetness in every bite.

Sadaka Furuta, Managing Director of Kona Coffee Federation, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "Why settle for sipping Kona coffee when you can savor the KONA BUZZ on a sugary waffle cone. We are committed to using only the finest ingredients, and our Kona coffee beans are no exception. We believe this new product will be a sensation among Kona coffee aficionados worldwide."

Kona Coffee Federation is based in KAILUA KONA on the Big Island of Hawaii, with sales offices in San Francisco, California. The company is a leading manufacturer of nutraceutical-based Kona Coffee products, including the innovative 100% Kona Peaberry instant coffee stick packets. With proprietary formulations and a unique manufacturing process, Kona Coffee Federation has established itself as a dominant player in the market, maintaining strong relationships with leading retailers and consumer product companies globally.

ABOUT KONA COFFEE

Originating in the Kona district of Hawaii, Kona coffee has a rich history dating back to the early 19th century when missionary Samuel Ruggles introduced the first coffee plants to the island. Over the years, Kona coffee has become renowned for its smooth, rich taste, with notes of chocolate, nuts, and a hint of acidity. Despite facing challenges in the early 20th century, the industry experienced a revitalization in the 1970s, thanks to innovative farming techniques and the establishment of the Kona Coffee Council.

Mark Twain once described Kona coffee as having "a richer flavor than any other." Today, KONA COFFEE FEDERATION continues to uphold the legacy of Kona coffee through its commitment to quality and innovation.

