Carpet Market Report 2024 | Industry Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Segments, Companies And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ Carpet Market Report by Material (Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, and Others), Price Point (Economy, Luxury), Sales Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores), End User (Residential, Commercial), and Region 2024-2032 ”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. How big is the carpet market?

The global carpet market size reached US$ 62.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 86.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2024-2032.

A carpet is a textile floor covering typically consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile is generally made from wool or synthetic fibers such as polypropylene, nylon, or polyester and is often twisted and heat-treated to maintain its structure. The term“carpet” is often used interchangeably with“rug,” though rugs are typically smaller and not secured to the floor. Carpets are used in a variety of settings, from homes to offices and public spaces, for their aesthetic appeal and practical benefits. Carpets come in various colors, patterns, and textures, offering extensive design flexibility. They can add warmth and comfort to a room, enhance its decor, and reduce noise levels. The thickness and density of the carpet pile vary, influencing the carpet's feel and durability. Some carpets are designed for high-traffic areas, featuring a shorter and denser pile, while others are plush and soft, ideal for low-traffic spaces.

Modern carpets also offer features like stain resistance, hypoallergenic materials, and eco-friendly options made from recycled or sustainable resources. The construction of carpets can be woven, tufted, needle-felt, knotted, or hand-loomed, each method contributing to the carpet's durability, texture, and appearance. Additionally, the backing material, often made from jute or synthetic fibers, plays a crucial role in the carpet's longevity and stability.

Carpets can also provide insulation, helping to regulate indoor temperatures and reduce energy costs. The selection of a carpet depends on various factors, including the intended use, desired aesthetics, maintenance requirements, and budget.

Request to Get the Sample Rpeort: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carpet-market/requestsample

Carpet Market Trends and Growth Drivers:



The advancement in materials and design innovation is driving the growth of the global carpet market. The rise in the carpet market can be attributed to the growing trend of home personalization and interior design, where carpets play a pivotal role in adding warmth and style.

Additionally, the increasing demand in commercial spaces, where carpets are used for their acoustic properties and ability to create a professional ambiance, is fueling market growth. Moreover, the growing awareness of the environmental impact of carpet manufacturing has led to the development of eco-friendly and sustainable carpets. This shift is propelled by consumer consciousness and a preference for sustainable living practices, significantly contributing to the market growth. Innovations in carpet design, such as stain-resistant and low-maintenance materials, are making carpets more appealing for both residential and commercial use. The integration of technology in carpet manufacturing, offering enhanced durability and design flexibility, is another factor nurturing market growth. The use of advanced manufacturing techniques is minimizing waste and improving the quality of carpet products. The social shift towards luxurious and aesthetically pleasing living spaces is further invigorating the growth of the carpet market.

Other factors such as the expansion of distribution channels, including online retail platforms, increasing disposable incomes, and the influence of global fashion trends, are driving the growth of the carpet market worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:





Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Balta Industries nv.

Beaulieu International Group

Brumark, Dorsett Industries

Interface Inc.

Mannington Mills Inc.

Milliken & Company

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Tarkett Victoria PLC

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breaakup by Material Insights:



Nylon

Olefin

Polyester Others

Breaakup by Price Point Insights:



Economy Luxury

Breaakup by Sales Channel Insights:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores Online Stores

Breaakup by End User Insights:



Residential Commercial

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163