4,895 Students Killed In Israel's Ongoing Aggression Against Palestinians Since October 7Th

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza / PNN /

The Ministry of Education said that 4,895 students were killed and 8,514 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on October 7th.

The ministry explained in a statement issued today that the number of students who were killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression reached more than 4,851 while 8,227 others were wounded.

In the West Bank 44 students were killed and 283 others were injured, in addition to 89 being detained, it added.

The statement indicated that 239 teachers and administrators were killed and 836 were injured in the Gaza Strip, six were injured, and more than 71 were detained in the West Bank.

The ministry pointed out that 620,000 students are still deprived of enrollment in their schools since October 7th.

It explained that 286 government schools and 65 affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA) were bombed and vandalized in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 83 of them being severely damaged and 7 completely destroyed, while 49 schools in the West Bank were stormed and vandalized.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that the Israeli targeting of schools affected 90% of government school and education buildings, which were subjected to direct and indirect damage, in addition to 29% of school buildings that could not be operated due to being completely demolished or severely damaged, and that 133 government schools were used as shelter centers in the Gaza Strip.