Fabian Allen Mugged At Gunpoint In Johannesburg On The Sidelines Of SA20

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) West Indies cricketer Fabian Allen reportedly fell victim to an armed robbery outside the Paarl Royals team hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, during the SA20. The incident, which occurred near the Sandton Sun Hotel, left the 28-year-old allrounder visibly shaken as assailants forcibly took his phone, personal belongings, and a bag, though thankfully no further harm was inflicted.

According to Cricbuzz, a Cricket West Indies official confirmed that contact had been established with Allen, assuring that he is in good condition. Head coach Andre Coley reached out to him, and communication was successfully facilitated through Obed McCoy, another West Indies international. The official mentioned that further details could be obtained from CSA (Cricket South Africa) and the Paarl Royals team.

Notably, there was no representative from the Paarl Royals available to provide additional information. The incident has raised legitimate concerns about the safety of players participating in the SA20.

Fabian Allen, recognised for his left-arm spin and batting prowess, has played 20 ODIs and 34 T20Is for the West Indies. Despite his impactful performances in tying down opposition batters during T20Is, Allen has faced challenges in the ongoing SA20, with a highest score of 17* and modest bowling figures. Following his exclusion from the XI after a match against the Durban Super Giants last month, it seems unlikely that he will participate further in the league, especially considering the recent harrowing incident outside the team hotel.

