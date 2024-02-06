Europe Recycled Plastics Market 2024-2032, Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, And Report

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Europe Recycled Plastics Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the Europe recycled plastics industry. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Europe recycled plastics market size reached

12.7 Million Tons

in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

19.3 Million Tons

by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 4.6%

during 2024-2032.

Europe Recycled Plastics Market Overview:

Recycled plastics refer to the plastics that have been reprocessed from scrap or waste plastic, transforming them into useful products and reducing the reliance on virgin plastic materials. This process involves collecting, sorting, cleaning, and reprocessing used plastic materials. The types of recycled plastics are often categorized by their resin identification codes, including PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate), HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene), and PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), among others.

The recycling of plastics brings numerous advantages, including the conservation of resources, reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and minimizing plastic pollution. Additionally, they are used in various sectors, including packaging, construction, automotive, and textiles, offering an eco-friendly alternative to virgin plastics. Their use supports environmental sustainability and fosters the circular economy, wherein the lifecycle of materials is extended.

Europe Recycled Plastics Market Trends:

The Europe market is witnessing a significant growth trajectory, fueled by regulatory policies, environmental concerns, and technological advancements. Along with this, the stringent EU regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting recycling initiatives are a major driving force. In addition, the European Commission's strategy on plastics in a circular economy sets ambitious recycling targets, thus propelling the demand. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness and preference for sustainable products are influencing market dynamics.

Apart from this, technological innovations in recycling processes are enhancing the quality and efficiency of recycled plastics, making them more competitive with virgin plastics. In confluence with this, the growing application of recycled plastics in industries such as packaging, automotive, and construction, where they are used for a range of products, from containers to building materials, is further stimulating market growth. Furthermore, the shift towards a more sustainable and circular economy in Europe is attracting investments in the recycling sector, thereby creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:



Müller-Guttenbrunn Group

MBA Polymers, Inc.

Paprec Group Morssinkhof Rymoplast

Europe Recycled Plastics Industry Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:



Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Rigid Plastics and Foams

Fibres Others

Breakup by Application:



Packaging

Electrical and Electronic

Automotive

Agriculture

Construction and Demolition

Household (Non-Packaging Use) Others

Breakup by Plastic Type:



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Others

Breakup by Country:



Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain Others

