Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) Binding Agreement With QFH And Growing Sales

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Goods Supply Agreement (Agreement) with QFH Multiparts (QFH) in Katanning for a minimum purchase of 10,000L of Verigrow(R) per year.
The contract is valid for a period of two years and Veratin has the option to extend the Agreement for a further three years if it wishes to do so. The contract is worth a minimum of $25,000 for the Company.
Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "I am delighted by this development. This is a testament to the fantastic trial results we've had to date on wheat using Verigrow(R). We are now on track to achieving projected sales of $100,000 this financial year compared to $60,000 last financial year. As we continue to develop the broadacre market opportunity, and after the conclusion of ongoing horticulture and turf trials, I can only see sales continuing to grow in 2025 and beyond."
Dr Ramiz Boulos
Executive Chairman
