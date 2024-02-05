Kristen Lienhart, MD, An Anesthesiologist With Northwest Anesthesiology Associates

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Lienhart is a dedicated anesthesiologist based in Bentonville, Arkansas, where she plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of patients preparing for surgical procedures. With a commitment to excellence and patient care, her expertise lies in the administration of anesthesia and the meticulous monitoring of patients throughout their surgical journeys.

The doctor's acclaimed career in medicine began after she earned her medical degree at the prestigious University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), where she not only completed her residency but also earned her degree. This comprehensive training at UAMS laid the foundation for her specialized role as an anesthesiologist, equipping her with the knowledge and skills necessary for the complexities of perioperative care.

Dedicated to clinical excellence, Dr. Lienhart is board-certified in anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology (ABA). As the certifying body for anesthesiologists since 1938, the ABA is committed to partnering with physicians to advance lifelong learning and exceptional patient care. Its mission is to advance the highest standards of the practice of anesthesiology.

Continuously advancing her efforts, she is an active member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Anesthesiology is the medical specialty concerned with the total perioperative care of patients before, during, and after surgery. It encompasses anesthesia, intensive care medicine, critical emergency medicine, and pain medicine. Anesthesiologists have the primary responsibility of monitoring the patient's vital signs during surgery. In addition to basic measurements such as pulse, blood pressure, and temperature, they measure the patient's respiration.

