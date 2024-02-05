Zelensky On Resignation Of Minister For Veterans Affairs:“Matter Of Management Only”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine says ensuring a better policy toward Ukraine's war veterans will address the existing problems in the field, announcing a reset in the ministry.

The comment came in the president's video address to the nation Monday evening following news on Minister for Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina filing a resignation letter, Ukrinform reports.

“This morning, we discussed with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal the enhancement of the policy of heroes – the policy of veterans. Steps that will resolve the existing problems in this area and instill confidence in our people. Steps of a reboot – and not only in this area. With all due respect to Mrs. Minister, this is a matter of management only,” the president said.

Ukraine, Sweden discuss potential areas for further cooperation in supporting veterans

He added,“Ukraine needs strength, fresh energy and sufficient leadership in every sector.”

“We must win this war. And we have to do the maximum this year, do even more than possible. Ukraine will win,” Volodymyr Zelensky concluded.

As reported earlier, Yulia Laputina, Minister for Veterans Affairs, tabled a resignation letter in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.