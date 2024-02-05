Aging Releases Their List Of Top 10 Blue Zones In America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Living longer and happier in Blue Zones

Aging has come out with their list of the the Top 10 Blue Zones across the country. These Blue Zones include Loma Linda, CA and Stamford, CT, among others.

- Shea SundaliNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aging has come out with their list of the the Top 10 Blue Zones across the country. These Blue Zones, areas with concentrated populations achieving remarkable longevity with above-average life quality, include Loma Linda, CA, San Luis Obispo, CA, and Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT, Provo, UT, two cities in Colorado, and the entire state of Hawaii, among others.These zones embody six characteristic lifestyle factors promoting longevity including natural movement, plant-based diets, sense of purpose, the 80% rule of eating until satisfied but not full, an active community, and proficient stress management.Among the top ranking is Loma Linda, CA. What sets Loma Linda apart is its remarkable expectancy of living nearly 10 years beyond the average American lifespan, largely attributed to daily exercise, volunteer work, and predominantly vegetarian diet. Loma Linda not only ranks at the top of the list for the US, it's also in the top 5 globally.San Luis Obispo, CA, another highlighted Blue Zone, boasts an extensive range of health initiatives including an improved city landscape promoting healthier living.Notable strides were made by cities like Boulder, CO, and Provo, Utah, who use their natural environment to promote a healthy lifestyle. Fitness-focused cities coupled with the dedication towards plant-rich diets, active community interaction, and stress management have facilitated these zones to build a healthy, satisfied lifespan. Recent trends also indicate that the number of 'Blue Zones' in the US is on the rise, creating optimism for a healthier future for American citizens.Aging did comprehensive research to identify these Blue Zones in America. The methodology adopted involved examining each location's accessibility to wholesome plant-based food, levels of physical activity, presence of a community, sleep patterns, and average life expectancy. Besides, statistics representing low obesity rates, high percentage of healthy eating, and minimal stress reports favored the standing of these cities. Additionally, happiness levels were evaluated based on factors such as walkability, access to nature, civic engagement, environmental cleanliness, and healthy food accessibility.Read the full article: /best-fitness-trackers/top-10-blue-zones-in-america###Aging provides resources, guides, and research help the thousands of other older adults in America who want to live independently, plan their finances, and take charge of their health care. We believe that graceful aging is accessible for all. Aging is improving the lives of millions with guides to healthy living and financial security. Age is just a number, it doesn't have to define how you choose to live. We serve those who want to live vibrantly.

