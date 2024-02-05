DPS Modern Indian School Organises Second Annual Art Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: DPS Modern Indian School organised the second edition of the annual art exhibition 'Aakaar 2024' on the theme 'Sustainability'.

This gala of creativity, aligned with the sustainable vision outlined by Qatar National Vision 2030, the Doha Expo 2023, and the G20 summit, provided a dynamic platform to students to exhibit their aesthetic and artistic prowess through different mediums of art.

It aimed to educate and raise awareness about pressing issues surrounding sustainability and environmental conservation and reinforce the value of Qatar National Identity, besides marking and honouring the year of India-Qatar diplomatic relations.

Enriching the fabric of the fest, the walls were adorned with a vast array of paintings and craftwork. Around 350 artworks and four collaborative projects by students and teachers were on display.

Each piece curated for Aakaar 2024 narrated a unique story of sustainability, ecological awareness and cultural legacy, inviting visitors to ponder the synergy of artistic expression, the natural world, and the essence of humanity.

In addition, remarkable collaborative projects like“Speaking Tree,” symbolising the equilibrium and symbiosis between life and the environment;“Harmony in Paper Pipes: The Symphony of Nature,” showcasing the fusion of collaboration, creativity, and ecological mindfulness;“The Cup Figurine,” embodying the ongoing journey of learning and celebration; and“The Vignette,” reflecting the essence of Qatar's identity. were highly appreciated by the guests and parents.

The occasion was graced by the chief guest Gopi Vardhan, Director DPS MIS, Special Guest, Farhan Al Sheikh Al Sayed, President Council of Modest Fashion, World of Fashion Designers and Culture and special invitee Zeina Abbara, a visual artist from Syria and member of the Souq Waqif Arts Center, Qatar Society for Fine Art and Sobhi Shuaib Center in Homs, Syria.

This event was indeed unique since it embraced collaborative and artistic skills of the students. Overall, this spectacular experience was a feast to everyone's eyes.