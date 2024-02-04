448 Charity Organisations Receive Royal Support On King's Birthday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A total of 448 charity associations, centres and institutions providing care for orphans, the elderly and people with disabilities on Saturday received Royal support on the occasion of His Majesty King Abdullah's birthday.

The support and empowerment initiative, launched in 2011, aims to enable these institutions to continue providing high-quality services to their targeted segments, thereby enhancing their developmental and social roles across the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



During the handover ceremony, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, who heads the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, emphasised that the initiative is one of the Royal initiatives aimed at bolstering the role of these institutions and their efforts in achieving social protection and improving the quality of education and training programmes provided.

He noted that more organisations will be incorporated into this initiative to support them and enable them to fulfil their missions and enhance their role as an effective developmental arm of the relevant state institutions.

Issawi also said that promoting a culture of volunteerism, enhancing the status of charitable work and providing comprehensive services to the targeted groups, are among the priorities of initiatives launched under Royal directives.



Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa highlighted the ministry's procedures for selecting eligible institutions, noting that the selection criteria focus on the capacity and service reach of these entities.



The heads of beneficiary institutions expressed their appreciation of King Abdullah's initiative, which reflects his commitment to enabling the targeted groups to play their role in the development process in the most effective manner possible.

