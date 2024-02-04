War Update: Ukraine Repels Enemy Attacks In Six Directions, 59 Clashes Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Figty-nine combat clashes took place along the frontline in the past 24 hours as Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled attacks in six sectors.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian army carried out 32 airstrikes and launched 37 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas.

In total, 59 combat clashes took place at the front during the day, according to the General Staff.

The operational situation in the east and south of the country remains complicated, the report reads.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs were spotted of enemy offensive groupings being formed. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces perform routine tasks in the areas close to Ukraine's border.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains its military presence in the areas close to the border, going for sabotage and reconnaissance missions and shelling populated areas from the Russian territory.

The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Mala Vovcha, Ustynivka, Vilkhuvatka, and Kolodiazne settlements of Kharkiv region. More than 35 settlements, including Kliusy, Baranivka, Hremiach, and Bohdaniv of Chernihiv region, were hit by Russian artillery and mortars; and so were Volodymrivka, Stepok, Pokrovka, and Hrabovske of Sumy region; and Vesele, Hatyshche, and Budarky, Kharkiv region.

Kupiansk direction: the enemy conducted no offensive (assault) operations. Their airstrikes targeted the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, and Pishchane districts of Kharkiv region. Nearly 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, and Berestivka in Kharkiv region.

Lyman axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks near Terni, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defenses. About 15 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar strikes, among them Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Verkhnyokamianske, and Spirne of Donetsk region.

Bakhmut axis: the Defense Forces repelled three attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka, where the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to improve their tactical position. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and New York of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka sector: Ukraine's defenders repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, and Avdiivka, and another 10 assaults near Tonenke, Severne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, where the enemy, supported by their air force, attempted to break through Ukraine's defense lines. More than 15 settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, and Nevelske, were hit by Russian artillery and mortars.

Marinka direction:

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Enjoying air support, the invaders tried to improve their tactical position five times, seeing no success. Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Katerynivka came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Shakhtarske area: a Russian airstrike hit the Staromaiorske district. Almost a dozen settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Zaporizhzhia region: Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled two Russian attacks north of Pryiutne and Robotyne, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to penetrate Ukraine's defenses. Thirty settlements, including Poltavka, Chervone, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Kherson direction: the enemy does not abandon the intention to dislodge Ukrainian units out of their bridgehead on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro. Ukraine thwarted two assault attempts in the area.

The city of Kherson and a number of settlements across the region - Tokarivka, Darivka, and Dniprovske - came under Russian artillery and mortar fire. The enemy also shelled the areas of Tyahinka, Ivanivka, and Krynka in Kherson region, employing multiple rocket launchers.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force hit five enemy manpower and equipment clusters.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine over the past week has amounted 6,640. Ukraine also destroyed 924 units of enemy equipment and weapons systems, including a warplane, a missile corvette, 63 main battle tanks, and 234 artillery systems.