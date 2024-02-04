Azerbaijan Backs Not Arms But Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
When the war started in Ukraine, Azerbaijan did not spare
humanitarian aid in the most difficult moments. On the third day of
the war alone, more than 137 tons of humanitarian aid left Baku for
Ukraine.
Because Azerbaijan not only knows the consequences of the war, but
also knows what the side suffering from the war needs.
Ukraine and Azerbaijan have extensive and multifaceted friendly
relations, which have been strengthened in the course of a long
history of interaction, as well as based on similar values and
strategic interests. The two countries, located in different parts
of Europe and Transcaucasia, have managed to establish close ties
in various fields, from politics and economy to culture and human
contacts.
Another humanitarian aid for Ukraine was sent from the territory
of Sumgayit Technological Park with 20 large cargoes, which
includes 551 thousand meters of electric cables and wires, as well
as six sets of transformers.
Diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan have strong
roots. Both countries actively support each other in the
international arena, cooperating within the framework of various
international organizations and exchanging mutual support on key
issues.
To date, Azerbaijan has sent more than 2,000 tons of
humanitarian cargo to Ukraine, including medicines, medical
equipment, and foodstuffs. Since the beginning of the
Russian-Ukrainian war, Azerbaijan has provided 10 cargoes of
humanitarian aid to restore the country's energy system. It
included 50 reserve power plants and 45 power transformers. The
total amount of aid provided by Azerbaijan for Ukraine, including
funds for rehabilitation and reconstruction, amounted to more than
$33 million.
It is important to note that Azerbaijan's assistance to Ukraine
and its people is carried out in different directions. In addition
to assistance in electrical and medical equipment, Azerbaijan, at
the initiative of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of
Labor and Social Protection, helps Ukrainian children who suffered
from war and lost members of their families. In total, more than
150 children have been sent to Azerbaijan, where they undergo
rehabilitation in special camps in Baku, Shamakhi, Gabala, and
Shaki. The fresh air and mesmerizing nature of these places were
specially selected for maximum assistance to the affected
children.
With the help of individual consultations, group therapy,
training, as well as master classes conducted by professional
psychologists, children are recovering from their injuries, their
emotional state has stabilized, and as a consequence, children have
been able to integrate into society.
Azerbaijan also assisted in Ukraine to cope with the disaster
after the Kakhovskaya HPP dam was blown up, where inflatable boats,
life jackets, food, protective suits, pumps, and high-pressure
motor pumps were sent as soon as possible. SOCAR Company also
provided 20 tons of fuel for equipment and transport to eliminate
the consequences of the disaster.
Azerbaijan, as a country fighting Armenian mine terror in the
liberated territories and having great experience in its
elimination, provided Ukrainian sappers and rescuers with a
robotized machine of its own production for demining "RevivalP",
where training sessions for Ukrainian specialists in demining were
also held. Azerbaijan has also previously sent to Ukraine similar
demining machines MEMATT developed by Turkish company ASFAT. These
machines have a strong strength to detonate not less than 8 kg of
TNT and can be controlled at a distance of up to 5 km. Turkiye also
sent 20 units of MEMATT vehicles for the demining of the liberated
territories of Azerbaijan Garabagh.
The humanitarian lyceum "Linguist" named after Zarifa Aliyeva,
which was destroyed as a result of military actions in the city of
Irpin, has also been fully restored. Currently, the Azerbaijani
side is carrying out relevant work to restore several seriously
damaged social facilities.
It is also worth recalling the goodwill and strong spirit of the
Azerbaijani people living in Ukraine, who did not remain
indifferent to the Ukrainian losses. Many actions are taken to help
the needy in different cities of Ukraine, from evacuation from
shelling zones to delivery of humanitarian aid. At the beginning of
the first month of 2024 UkrAZfront charity fund sponsored by
Azerbaijani merchants held 5 charity actions in the Kharkiv region.
Besides the delivery of humanitarian aid, the volunteers of this
action organized the evacuation of civilians of Kharkiv under
intensive shelling.
There is a lot of pain and suffering in the world because of the
consequences of wars, and despite this, there are brave, kind,
sympathetic people who are ready to help people at the cost of
their lives. In such difficult times for countries that are at war,
it is important to support and help friendly countries based on
humane goals, instead of supplying expensive weapons.
UkrAZfront Charitable Foundation also continues to help children
from the Kharkiv region suffering from cerebral palsy and epilepsy,
where they were provided with medicines and food. It is important
to note that children from a number of settlements in this region,
who need special care, since September 2023 are under the special
care of UkrAZfront. Volunteers of this fund, despite the shelling
and air raids, held a charity event in the frontline Izyum
district. Residents of Izyum City and Oskol Village received 300
food packages, which included canned fish and meat, porridge,
different types of cereals, oil, pasta, and hygiene products.
Volunteers also did not forget about pets and animals and sent
to the animal shelter in Kharkiv more than one ton of food,
veterinary materials, and medicine. Recall that after Kherson was
flooded as a result of the Kakhovskaya HPP explosion in June 2023,
UkrAZfront rescued dozens of animals from the scene. Subsequently,
the rescued dogs, cats and other types of animals were placed in
this shelter and received veterinary care.
Western European countries, which claim to be committed to
"democracy", the protection of human rights and freedoms, found it
necessary to help Ukraine by supplying it with a huge number of
lethal weapons. By supplying weapons to Ukraine, Western European
countries think to solve the conflict militarily in order to
inflict a crushing defeat on Russia. France also came to similar
decisions and decided to "help" to solve the conflict between
Armenia and Azerbaijan by supplying weapons to Yerevan, which as a
consequence led to the deterioration of relations between Baku and
Paris.
MENAFN04022024000195011045ID1107807608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.