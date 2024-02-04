Biden vows furthermore US air attacks

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of a recent drone strike that claimed the lives of three American soldiers, President Joe Biden has staunchly defended the United States' response, asserting that the airstrikes targeted militia groups in Iraq and Syria allegedly supported by Iran. The President, in a statement released on Friday, revealed that he personally directed the Pentagon's response to the deadly drone strike on a Jordanian military base housing United States troops.



Biden clarified that the United States military forces, at his directive, conducted strikes on facilities in Iraq and Syria associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated militia groups, believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is an elite military unit of Iran. The President emphasized that the response had already commenced and warned that retaliatory strikes would persist "at times and places of our choosing."



United States Defense Chief Lloyd Austin echoed the President's sentiments, cautioning that the recent airstrikes marked only the beginning of the response. He stated, "the president has directed additional actions," indicating a commitment to further military measures.



The United States Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for overseeing operations in the Middle East and Central Asia, disclosed that over 85 targets in both Iraq and Syria were subjected to air raids in response to the drone strike in Jordan. The operation involved a variety of aircraft, including long-range bombers flown from the United States, which dropped more than 125 precision munitions on targets. The designated targets encompassed command and control centers, intelligence sites, weapons caches, and supply-chain facilities affiliated with Iranian-backed militias.



As tensions escalate in the region, the President's authorization of additional military actions underscores the gravity of the situation and the determination of the United States to respond decisively to attacks on its personnel. The ongoing developments signal a renewed focus on addressing security concerns in the volatile regions of Iraq and Syria.



