Man Stabs Three At Paris' Gare De Lyon, Motive Unclear

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Three people were injured, one seriously, in a stabbing attack at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris on Saturday morning. The attacker, who was carrying a knife and hammer, has been arrested.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said the attack does not appear to be terror-related. The suspect, identified as a 32-year-old Malian man, is believed to have mental health issues based on his residency papers and medication.

The most critically injured victim is undergoing surgery. The other two sustained minor injuries.

Police are analyzing the weapons and considering a preliminary charge of attempted murder. French authorities are also investigating the attacker's background and potential motives.

The Gare de Lyon, a major hub for both high-speed and commuter trains, experienced temporary closures and delays following the incident. National railway company SNCF advised passengers of potential disruptions.

The attack comes amid heightened security measures in Paris ahead of the Summer Olympics in July. Officials are reassuring visitors and athletes about their safety.