Forest fires in Chile claim lives of around 10 people

(MENAFN) Local authorities in central and southern Chile have reported several fatalities resulting from forest fires that have ravaged the region. The fires originated in coastal cities such as Valparaiso and Vina del Mar, prompting widespread concern and emergency response efforts. Approximately 10 individuals have tragically lost their lives as the blazes encroached upon residential areas, exacerbating the gravity of the situation.



Chilean President Gabriel Boric responded swiftly to the crisis by declaring a state of emergency, acknowledging the urgency of the situation. In a statement issued on [insert date], President Boric emphasized the gravity of the situation, directing all available resources and personnel to combat the infernos. He expressed deep concern for the affected regions and pledged full support to mitigate the devastating impact of the fires.



The rapidly spreading flames have posed a significant threat to nearby cities including Concon, Quintero, and Maitencillo, raising alarms and prompting widespread evacuations. The scale of the disaster has evoked memories of a similar catastrophe that struck Chile in February 2023, claiming the lives of 13 individuals in forest fires of comparable magnitude. As efforts to contain and extinguish the blazes intensify, authorities are grappling with the enormity of the task at hand, prioritizing the safety and well-being of affected communities amidst the unfolding crisis.

