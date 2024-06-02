2 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Lebanese Village

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, June 3 (IANS) Two people were killed and four others in an Israeli on the southeastern Lebanese village of Houla, Lebanese military sources said.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said on Sunday that an Israeli warplane bombed a house in central Houla with four air-to-surface missiles, wounding four civilians and killing two livestock herders, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel carried out 11 on seven towns and villages in the eastern and central areas of the border region and fired 70 shells on 13 villages and towns in the southern border region, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said it attacked several Israeli sites, including al-Sammaqa, al-Ramtha, Kiryat Shmona, Al-Abad, and al-Marj.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.