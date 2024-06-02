Egypt Insists On Israel's Withdrawal From Rafah Crossing To Resume Operation

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, June 3 (IANS) Egypt has stressed the need for Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing to resume its operation, the reported.

A tripartite meeting attended by delegations from Egypt, the US, and Israel was held in Cairo, discussing the reopening of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV quoted a high-ranking security source as saying on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Egyptian delegation said Israel is fully responsible for halting the entry of relief materials and humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling for immediate actions to bring at least 350 aid trucks into the strip each day, Xinhua news agency reported.

The crossing, a main gateway for transporting the sick and injured outside Gaza for treatment and delivering humanitarian and relief assistance to the enclave, has been closed since Israel seized control of its Gazan side on May 7.

Israel has launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, after an unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.