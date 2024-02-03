Power Supply Fully Restored In Kryvyi Rih After Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The power supply has been restored in Kryvyi Rih after a nighttime enemy attack.

The head of the Ukrainian Military Administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Kryvyi Rih is now with electricity! All consumers whose homes were de-energized by a night attack have already been supplied with electricity. Our power engineers are incredible. Thank you for your excellent work!" he said.

As reported, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones at night. Almost 15,000 people and two boiler houses in Kryvyi Rih, which supply 43,000 customers, were without electricity.