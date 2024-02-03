Certify C3 Helps Teachers Prepare High Schoolers For Cryptocurrency Careers

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 3, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

As cryptocurrency continues to dominate global financial systems, all major industries are being affected; as a result, opportunities to pursue high paying careers, and blockchain-related small businesses, are growing at a very fast pace. There is a high demand for qualified teachers to help prepare people for these positions.

Certify C3, Cryptocurrency Core Competencies , is a career and academic development initiative with a primary mission of providing educators with essential foundation knowledge that helps them prepare high school students, and others, to pursue entry level non-technical crypto careers.

Developed in collaboration with professors from top universities, like Harvard, Cornell, and MIT, Certify C3 is fully committed to continuing cryptocurrency, blockchain, and web3 academic research to ensure that the curricula are aligned with standards that prepare teachers and students for maximum success.

The Certify C3 development team has collaborated, partnered, and consulted, with some of the world's most well-known education standardizing organizations, making Cryptocurrency Core Competencies the only global standard for advanced crypto literacy certification.

Mark Robinson, Chief Learning Officer for Certify C3 , says“Preparing for fast growing, high paying, crypto jobs, with Cryptocurrency Core Competencies, is a wise decision for anyone, especially those with limited financial resources and lack formal education, knowledge, and experience.”

Since cryptocurrency is fairly new, there are not enough experienced people to fill the numerous, high paying, and fast growing non-technical positions currently available, and growing rapidly; for this reason, most major companies are offering internships and entry level opportunities with on-the-job-training. These jobs do not require a college degree; they do demand that applicants demonstrate the substantial foundation knowledge of cryptocurrency provided by Certify C3 to companies and recruiters, during interviews, and on résumés.

Although the Certify C3 program is focused on non-technical opportunities for beginners and the inexperienced, being broad and expansive in scope, Cryptocurrency Core Competencies will help participants pursue almost any area of the crypto industry; including technical careers and professional investment and trading activities.

The Certify C3 curricula are categorized, and organized, into four crypto core competency domain levels and twelve courses; each domain consists of three concise and comprehensive courses. All courses include audio podcasts for each lesson, with transcripts.

Practice quizzes are included. Each course has eBooks and additional audio podcasts covering the entire course. All components can be downloaded for offline learning and are accessible on mobile devices. Additionally, numerous supplemental resources and references, including an extensive blockchain glossary, reinforce essential skills and cultivate valuable crypto trading strategies for success.

Anyone can get started with the Cryptocurrency Core Competencies career and academic development program by registering for free resources and courses at