Russians Shell Novohrodivka In Donetsk Region With Smerch Systems

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"In the morning, Russians shelled Novohrodivka with Smerch systems," he said in a statement.
The National Police informed that the garage was damaged as a result of the shelling.
According to Filashkin, the outskirts of Zhelanne in the Ocheretyne community came under fire yesterday, and Krasnohorivka in the Marinka community. In the Kurakhivka community, two houses were damaged in Hostre.
