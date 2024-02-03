Belkin Introduces Future Ventures Division For Further Product Innovation And New Category Creation

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Belkin , a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today announced a new division to the company, Future Ventures. This division will focus on opportunities and new avenues for Belkin to explore creative solutions for the modern world including content creation, spatial computing, Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and more. The first two products from this new line are the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, announced earlier this year at CES 2024, and a new Battery Holder for Apple Vision Pro.

Future Ventures will be comprised of forward-thinking designers, engineers and product managers all in-house at Belkin's headquarters in El Segundo, CA and in satellite hubs worldwide. Belkin's longstanding legacy in creating quality and human-centric peripheral mobile and computer accessories is the basis behind this new division, and steadily positions the company for new products and categories for the next generation.

“Belkin has been innovating for over 40 years, and Future Ventures was a clear next step in our plans to continue bringing new ideas to the table,” said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin.“We know that good ideas come from anywhere, so we are looking everywhere to explore new categories and products that we believe in. Future Ventures opens the door to new markets that Belkin has not typically been part of in previous years. We experienced major success at CES 2024 with our new Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, but this is just the beginning of what this new division is capable of.”

The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro

The world's first Apple certified Works with DockKit accessory, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro provides seamless hands-free camerawork for content creators, filmmakers, educators, virtual presenters, social app developers, and more. DockKit's automated subject tracking technology is designed to follow subjects on camera as they move around their space with 360 degrees of pan and 90 degrees of tilt. Additionally, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is made more responsibly with a minimum of 75% PCR materials and sold in plastic-free packaging in line with Belkin's commitment to find more responsible ways to build products.

The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is $179.99 USD and is available to pre-order on belkin .

Battery Holder for Apple Vision Pro

Designed to keep the Apple Vision Pro Battery secure, the Battery Holder allows for a convenient and versatile hands-free experience. The Battery Holder offers a quick and easy way to clip the battery onto a belt or pants, while the cross-body strap gives those without clip access a great way to secure the battery while using Apple Vision Pro.

The Battery Holder is $49.95 USD and is now available at apple .

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

