MFA Ukraine Protests Occupied Crimea Delegation's Visit To Nicaragua

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent an official note of protest to the government of Nicaragua over the arrival of a Russian delegation from temporarily occupied Crimea to the country on January 23 to sign agreements on trade and economic cooperation and twinning between Yalta and Granada.

This was reported by the President's Representative Office for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Ukrinform reports.

"In relation to the arrival of the Russian delegation from the temporarily occupied Crimea to Nicaragua, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent a note of protest to the government of this country," the statement reads.

As the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko noted, the Ukrainian side voiced its protest on January 31.

The representative office informed that the visit of the delegation to Nicaragua took place on January 23, 2024 - with the aim of signing agreements on trade and economic cooperation, as well as on twinning between Yalta (temporarily occupied) and Granada.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that such actions by Nicaragua grossly violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, its legislation, as well as the norms of international law, including the UN Charter. The Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol are an inseparable part of the territory of Ukraine, over which representatives of the Russian occupation administration have no legal authority," the statement reads.

It is noted that the Representative Office of the President of Ukraine for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea also filed an official letter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine requesting to take measures to properly respond to the violation of international law that was discovered when monitoring Spanish-language sources.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that representatives of the Russian occupation administration in Yalta took part in the meeting of the International Organization of United Cities and Local Authorities in Türkiye. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has appealed to Türkiye for formal explanations.