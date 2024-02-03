Delhi Police Team Again At Kejriwal's Residence To Serve Notice, CMO Dubs It Defamation Tactic (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday morning again reached the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to serve him a notice in connection with a probe over his allegations that the BJP was trying to "buy" AAP MLAs.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister's office said that they are ready to receive notice but police are not giving it, when we even told them that a "receiving" will be given.

"Police's objective is not to serve notice but to defame," said an CMO official.

A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday morning again reached the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to serve him a notice in connection with the allegations that BJP was trying to "buy" AAP MLAs.

Sources said that the team had asked Kejriwal to provide evidence in the matter.

On Friday, as per sources, besides Kejriwal's residence, the Crime Branch team also went to AAP Minister Atishi's residence to serve a notice. However, the notices were not accepted at either location.

"Atishi was not at home, while Kejriwal was also not at home. The Crime Branch team is likely to come again tomorrow," the sources said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva had said the saffron party welcomes reports of Crime Branch launching an inquiry into AAP's allegations of the BJP "luring" AAP MLAs.

The Delhi BJP had filed a complaint on January 30, stating that it has made no such offer to AAP MLAs, while demanding a police inquiry into Kejriwal's allegations.

Sachdeva had said that the Crime Branch has served a notice to Kejriwal, he should either submit evidence to support his allegations or be prepared to face criminal proceedings.

--IANS

ssh/svn