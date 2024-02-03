Airborne ISR Market Growth, Size, Share, Segments & Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled" Airborne ISR Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 "

The global airborne ISR market size reached

US$ 28.7 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 37.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 4.43% during 2024-2032 .

Airborne ISR Market Overview:

Airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (Airborne ISR) is a specialized form of aerial surveillance that gathers data and intelligence to assist military and security operations. These tasks are carried out by aircraft equipped with advanced sensors, communication systems, and technologies designed to monitor, analyze, and report on various aspects of the environment. Airborne ISR plays a vital role in modern warfare and national security by providing real-time information to commanders and decision-makers, enabling quick and accurate assessments of battlefield conditions, enemy movements, and other potential threats. It assists in planning strategic and tactical missions, tracking targets, and monitoring sensitive areas. The aircraft used for ISR can range from drones to high-altitude planes, each serving specific purposes depending on the mission requirements.

Airborne ISR Market Trends:

The increased focus on national security and defense is driving the global market. Moreover, continual technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics have enhanced the effectiveness of ISR solutions. These technologies help in the rapid processing and analysis of massive volumes of data collected during surveillance, enabling more accurate threat assessment and decision-making processes. Besides, the demand for unmanned ISR platforms, such as drones, is also growing. These platforms offer advantages such as operational flexibility, reduced human risk, and cost-effectiveness. Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras, sensors, and advanced communication systems are increasingly being used for various military and civilian applications, from border patrol to disaster management. Furthermore, collaborations and partnerships between governments and key players in the industry are also fostering market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



BAE Systems PLC

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Thales Raytheon Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd

UTC Aerospace Systems (United Technologies Corporation)

General Dynamics

CACI International Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

FLIR Systems Inc.

Airbus General Atomics

Airborne ISR Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform:



Air



Airborne Ground Surveillance



Electronic Warfare



Communications

Airborne Early Warning

Space



Satellite



Communication Data Link

Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR)

Land



Electronic Warfare



Communications and Radar

C3 Systems

Sea



Electronic Warfare



Radar and Sonar Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Breakup by Type:



Surveillance

Reconnaissance Intelligence

Breakup by System:



Maritime Patrol

Electronic Warfare

Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEWC)

Airborne Ground Surveillance (AGS) Signals Intelligence (SIGINT)

Breakup by Application:



Manned Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Unmanned Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Breakup by Fuel Type:



Hydrogen Fuel-Cells

Solar Powered

Alternate Fuel

Battery Operated Gas-Electric Hybrids

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

