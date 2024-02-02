Son Magic Takes South Korea Into Asian Cup Semi-Final With Jordan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Doha: Son Heung-min stepped up in extra time for South Korea with a sumptuous free-kick to see off Australia 2-1 on Friday and set up an Asian Cup semi-final with Jordan.

Jordan sealed their place in the last four for the first time in their history with a nervy 1-0 victory that brought Tajikistan's fairytale journey in Qatar to an end.

South Korea and Tottenham skipper Son had yet to fully stamp his mark on the tournament but he delivered when it counted, also winning a penalty for Hwang Hee-chan to level deep in second-half stoppage time.

Jurgen Klinsmann's side took a significant step towards lifting the Asian Cup for the first time since 1960.

"Fatigue, whatever -- there are no excuses. We're just trying to win the trophy and bring it back home," said Son after his sparkling man-of-the-match display.

Australia opened the scoring in the 42nd minute when Hwang In-beom gave the ball away in defence and Connor Metcalfe floated the ball to the back post for Craig Goodwin to volley home.

South Korea looked dead and buried but Son was fouled in the box by Lewis Miller and Hwang held his nerve from the spot for a 96th-minute leveller.

South Korea were in the ascendancy now and Son curled in a sublime free-kick from the edge of the box in the 104th minute to win them the quarter-final.

Australia finished the match with 10 men after Aiden O'Neill was red-carded for lunging at Hwang at the end of the first period of extra time.

Klinsmann, who has been under fire for South Korea's performances in Qatar, led his team in a wild celebration at the end.

"We're still here and we're going to be here to the very end," he declared.

Australia's coach Graham Arnold felt his side had the chances when leading to bury their opponents.

"We're devastated at the moment, quite emotional for all the players and the staff," he said.

"For the first 90-odd minutes we did very well until giving that penalty away. It's been a great tournament for a lot of my players."

He added: "We were up 1-0, we had chances for 2-0, 3-0, and if you don't take your chances, you get punished."