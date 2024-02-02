Taliban's Mining Illegitimate, Revenue Spending Unclear: Ashraf Ghani

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Ashraf Ghani, former President of Afghanistan, says that mining extraction contracts handed over secretly by the Taliban lack international legitimacy.

Mr. Ghani stated that it is unclear for how long the Taliban is granting these mining contracts and where the revenues from them are being used.

On Thursday, the 1st

of February, Mr. Ghani spoke in a podcast about Afghanistan's economic situation, stating,“It is unclear on what principles Afghanistan's assets are acquired, and where the proceeds from what is sold go.”

The Taliban has claimed that it will award mining extraction through voluntary means. However, there is no mechanism in place to create transparency regarding the process of awarding these mines to companies.

Furthermore, due to limited access to information, there is little data available regarding the income generated from mines and how these revenues are used.

Ashraf Ghani stated that Afghanistan's illicit economy has a very close connection to the global criminal network. According to him, the latest United Nations report shows that the exports of two types of drugs, heroin and amphetamines, from Afghanistan to various countries have increased.

The former President of Afghanistan commented on mining extraction contracts, saying,“It is unclear under what conditions the Taliban auction Afghanistan's mines, and these contracts are conducted unlawfully in broad daylight, lacking international legitimacy.”

He added that the capital from these mines belongs to all the people of Afghanistan, but it is not used in accordance with the law and transparently, with“everything happening behind the scenes.”

Ashraf Ghani highlighted China's broken promises during his presidency. He explained that China had pledged to support oil extraction contracts in Mes Aynak and northeast Afghanistan by providing electricity, constructing railways to coal mines, and establishing industrial facilities. However, when the time came to deliver on these commitments, China did not follow through on its word.

Ashraf Ghani says that Afghanistan cannot rely solely on customs revenues; its economy needs fundamental development, and a regular financial system must be established to distribute resources equally in all sectors, allowing people to stand on their own feet.

He also added that there are signs of corruption in the Taliban's customs, but this corruption is still in its early stages.

In addition, Ashraf Ghani in this podcast compared the government's revenues during the Republic period with those of the Taliban and stated that the Taliban's domestic revenues have not increased compared to the Republic period.

However, he admitted that the Taliban has increased the level of taxation on the general public, worsening the economic situation of the people compared to the Republic era.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram