Nadeem Ikhlaque, MD, A Medical Oncologist With The Cancer Center Of Columbus Regional Health

A triple board-certified medical oncologist, Dr. Ikhlaque practices out of the Cancer Center of Columbus Regional Health in Columbus, Indiana. He has a strong knowledge base and experience treating patients with cancers, blood disorders, as well as hematological malignancies.

A highly-skilled physician who truly believes in being available to patients and their families, Dr. Ikhlaque is well-regarded in the Indianapolis area because of his passion for his profession and patient-centered approach.

His acclaimed career in medicine began after he graduated with his Medical Degree from Rawalpindi Medical College in Pakistan. Dr. Ikhlaque then relocated to the United States, performing both his residency in internal medicine and fellowships in medical oncology and hematology at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

Subsequent to his training, the doctor attained board certification in medical oncology, hematology, and internal medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Oncology is a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. A medical professional who practices oncology is an oncologist. An oncologist is a doctor who treats cancer and provides medical care for a person diagnosed with cancer. They lead a cancer treatment team of various healthcare professionals, treat patients with radiation therapy, coordinate treatment plans, and prescribe various types of treatment, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, as well as assist patients with pain management.

With fifteen-plus years of experience working as a community medical oncologist, Dr. Ikhlaque has been awarded the“Indy Top Doc Award” in the field of hematology and medical oncology every year since 2017.

In his spare time, Dr. Ikhlaque is a passionate runner, having participated in multiple mini marathons and having successfully completed two marathon runs. He also enjoys traveling and indulging in outdoor activities.