Two More Georgian Soldiers Killed In War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two more fighters of the Georgian Legion, which is fighting against Russian aggression, have been killed in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by ekhokavkaza , Ukrinform reports.

The victims are Zurab Tsiklauri and Gocha Zhvania. According to the Georgian Legion, they died on the front line on the eastern front.

"They had been fighting as part of the Georgian Legion in Ukraine since 2014. "The Georgian Legion expresses its condolences to the families of the victims. Glory to the heroes!" - the statement reads.

According to the Georgian TV channel Formula, 58 Georgian soldiers have been killed in the war against Russian aggression in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.