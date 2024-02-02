KCCI Regains Authority To Issue 'Certificate Of Origin' By DGFT

(MENAFN- KNN India) Srinagar, Feb 2 (KNN) The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has been granted authorisation by the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to issue the "Certificate of Origin" for Jammu and Kashmir exporters.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, issued an order on Thursday, empowering four trade bodies across the country to issue the "Certificate of Origin" to exporters in their respective regions.

Previously delisted by DGFT in September 2023, KCCI's reinstatement was formalised through the issuance of Public Notice Enlistment vide No.38/2023 on Thursday.

In response, KCCI expressed gratitude to Director General of Foreign Trade, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, for reconsidering their earlier position.

The statement released by KCCI highlighted the four months of strenuous efforts invested in getting the DGFT's initial decision reviewed.

The Chamber stated,“It took KCCI four months of strenuous efforts to get the earlier decision of DGFT reviewed after fulfilling all the requirements to ON-BOARD on e-COO on the Common Digital Platform under Trade Notice No: 42/2020-21 dated: 19-02-2021.”

Notably, the Government of India initiated an inquiry last month into KCCI's activities since 2010.

The recent authorisation by DGFT for KCCI to issue the Certificate of Origin to Jammu and Kashmir exporters serves as a morale booster for the trade body.

(KNN Bureau)