New Batch Of Wounded Palestinians Arrives In Doha For Treatment

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar received Friday the 12th batch of Palestinians wounded in the Gaza Strip to receive treatment in Doha, as part of the initiative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to provide treatment for 1,500 Palestinians.

In this context, HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater said that it is evident to everyone the difficult conditions that the Palestinian brothers are experiencing due to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, and its deliberate targeting of the health infrastructure in the sector, which has led to almost complete paralysis of hospitals and health facilities there.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE AlKhater added that there are many logistical challenges facing the transfer of Palestinian wounded, but they are being overcome through co-operation with brothers both inside the Gaza Strip, such as the Palestine Red Crescent Society and the Palestinian Health Ministry, and through the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, in addition to the efforts made by the Qatari Ministry of Health, the Qatari Red Crescent Society, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She emphasised that the biggest challenge facing the transfer of Palestinian wounded for treatment outside the Gaza Strip lies in the delay in issuing security permits, explaining that efforts are underway to overcome this through co-operation with Egypt.

HE AlKhater expressed her thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the Qatari Armed Forces in transporting the wounded Palestinians for treatment in Doha.

She also referred to the co-operation and co-ordination with the Italian and French sides to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation resulting from the war in Gaza, especially in the health and relief sectors, where the two countries have floating hospitals at the port of Al Arish in Egypt.

She added that the Italian hospital completed its mission on Wednesday and carries Qatari medical teams accompanying the wounded Palestinians on their journey to Rome.

HE AlKhater looked forward to further co-operating with many countries to evacuate as many wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip as possible to provide them with appropriate treatment.

The initiative comes within the framework of Qatar's steadfast support for the Palestinian people, especially in light of the current difficult humanitarian conditions.

