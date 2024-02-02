12Th Batch Of Wounded Palestinians In Gaza Arrives In Doha To Receive Treatment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar received on Friday the 12th batch of Palestinian wounded in the Gaza Strip to receive treatment in Doha, as part of the initiative of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to provide treatment for 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.

In this context, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater said that it is evident to everyone the difficult conditions that the Palestinian brothers are experiencing due to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, and its deliberate targeting of the health infrastructure in the sector, which has led to almost complete paralysis of hospitals and health facilities there.

Her Excellency added that there are many logistical challenges facing the transfer of Palestinian wounded, but they are being overcome through cooperation with brothers both inside the Gaza Strip, such as the Palestine Red Crescent Society and the Palestinian Health Ministry, and through the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, in addition to the efforts made by the Qatari Ministry of Health, the Qatari Red Crescent Society, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Her Excellency emphasized that the biggest challenge facing the transfer of Palestinian wounded for treatment outside the Gaza Strip lies in the delay in issuing security permits, explaining that efforts are underway to overcome this through cooperation with brothers in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed her thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the Qatari Armed Forces in transporting the Palestinian wounded for treatment in Doha.

Her Excellency also referred to the cooperation and coordination with the Italian and French sides to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation resulting from the war in Gaza, especially in the health and relief sectors, where the two countries have floating hospitals at the port of Al Arish in Egypt. She added that the Italian hospital completed its mission on Wednesday and carries Qatari medical teams accompanying the Palestinian wounded on their journey to the Italian capital, Rome.

In conclusion, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater looked forward to further cooperating with many countries to evacuate as many Palestinian wounded from the Gaza Strip as possible to provide them with appropriate treatment.

The initiative comes within the framework of Qatar's steadfast support for the Palestinian people, especially in light of the current difficult humanitarian conditions.