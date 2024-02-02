Donald Trump Raises Possibility Of AI Involvement In Mysterious Red Marks On His Hands

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former US President Donald Trump was caught with mysterious red spots on his hands recently while leaving the Trump Tower. The 77-year-old while en route to elsewhere waved at a group of people who were trying to catch a glimpse of him. While waving, the cameras panning at him caught mysterious red spots on his hands.



As soon as the photos went viral, speculations began regarding his health as some even deeming him not medically fit for the White House top post. While others cited it could be rash or some kind of infection as the former President is constantly traveling all around the country for his election campaign.

Donald Trump while talking to a Fox News reporter opened the lid on the matter. The interviewer first asked Trump how his hand was. Donald Trump looked confused and surprised as to why the interviewer was asking about his hand. The interviewer clarified the pictures that went viral from the Trump Tower showed bright red spots on his hand.

The former US President denied any problem in his hands and deemed himself absolutely fine. He then revealed that the red spots could be a result of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. The use of technology is highly rampant due to the accuracy involved. The problem of AI-edited photos and deep fakes is being witnessed all over the world.



The 77-year-old is racing in the Republican nomination ticket race and is likely to be contesting against Joe Biden. Nikki Haley is trailing by 26 points in her own backyard which is South Carolina. However, her attacks on her opposition have gone extreme as she recently called Donald Trump and Joe Biden 'Grumpy Old Men'.