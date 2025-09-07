Ukrainian Intel: China Closely Tracking Ukraine War
“We are working on this (analyzing China's military potential – ed.), but let's put it this way: what they demonstrated once again underlines that China possesses a nuclear triad – air, land, sea. They have new developments in missile weaponry, and China has a significant mobilization potential. That is the main point. Plus, they are carefully studying everything related to new weapons of both the Russian Federation and Western models currently being used on the battlefield. Beijing is paying very close attention to the war taking place here,” Skibitskyi emphasized.Read also: Skibitskyi: Russia upgrading missiles and drones for intensified combined strikes on Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump called the military parade in Beijing with the participation of other world leaders a“beautiful ceremony,” expressing confidence that it was organized to draw the American leader's attention.
Photo: Pixabay
