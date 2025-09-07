Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Intel: China Closely Tracking Ukraine War

Ukrainian Intel: China Closely Tracking Ukraine War


2025-09-07 07:05:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitskyi reported this in an interview with Ukrinform .

“We are working on this (analyzing China's military potential – ed.), but let's put it this way: what they demonstrated once again underlines that China possesses a nuclear triad – air, land, sea. They have new developments in missile weaponry, and China has a significant mobilization potential. That is the main point. Plus, they are carefully studying everything related to new weapons of both the Russian Federation and Western models currently being used on the battlefield. Beijing is paying very close attention to the war taking place here,” Skibitskyi emphasized.

Read also: Skibitskyi: Russia upgrading missiles and drones for intensified combined strikes on Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump called the military parade in Beijing with the participation of other world leaders a“beautiful ceremony,” expressing confidence that it was organized to draw the American leader's attention.

Photo: Pixabay

MENAFN07092025000193011044ID1110028493

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search