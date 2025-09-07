Eclipse Prayer Performed In Mosques Across Qatar: Ministry Of Endowments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced that worshippers performed the Eclipse Prayer (Salat al-Khusuf) in mosques across Qatar.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry recalled the Prophet's (peace and blessings be upon him) practice of praying during solar and lunar eclipses, as he said:

In this regard, Sheikh Subaih Al Marri from the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs emphasized that the cosmic phenomena like solar and lunar eclipses, earthquakes, and droughts are not punishments for the death or life of any individual, but rather signs from Allah Almighty, intended to remind and warn humanity.

Al Marri pointed out that a true believer always resorts to prayer at all times, as the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) did. He considered prayer to be the greatest means of returning back to Allah and getting closer to Him when facing any cosmic event or circumstance that causes fear and panic.