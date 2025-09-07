Russian Mortar Strike On Kupiansk Injures 6-Year-Old Girl

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The regional prosecutor's office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“On September 7, around 14:30 , Russian armed forces carried out a mortar strike on Kupiansk. A six-year-old girl was injured. Doctors are providing her with the necessary medical assistance,” the statement reads.

The shelling also damaged residential buildings.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

Earlier the same day, Russian drones attacked vehicles and destroyed a television tower in Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district.