Kellogg Says Russia Escalating War With Attack On Ukraine's Cabinet

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kellogg posted this on .

"The danger in any war is escalation. Russia appears to be escalating with the largest attack of the war hitting offices of the Ukrainian Cabinet in Kyiv," Kellogg wrote.

He reposted a video from Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko from the Cabinet building, noting that he had visited the same building with her two weeks ago.

"History shows events can escalate out of control through actions as these. It is why President Trump is working to stop this war. The attack was not a signal that Russia wants to diplomatically end this war," the U.S. diplomat said.

Sybiha discusses Russian escalation of terror with Canadian counterpart

Earlier reports noted that overnight on September 7, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles, targeting Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Odesa. The strike killed four people and injured 44. In Kyiv, three people were killed. Rescue teams recovered the bodies of a 32-year-old woman and her two-month-old son from the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-story residential building in Sviatoshynskyi district.

Prime Minister Svyrydenko shared photos of the Cabinet of Ministers building, damaged in the combined Russian strike.