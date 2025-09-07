Zelensky: Words Of Support Must Be Backed By Sanctions Against Russia
“It is important that today we saw a broad response from our partners to this strike. Clearly, Russia is trying to inflict pain on Ukraine with even more brazen attacks. This is a clear sign that Putin is testing the world – whether they will accept or tolerate this,” Zelensky said.
He stressed that the statements by leaders and institutions must be backed by strong actions – sanctions against Russia and those connected to it, as well as tariffs and trade restrictions.
“Their losses must be felt. That is what is truly convincing. And also – our long-range capabilities. Putin does not want negotiations, he is clearly hiding from them, so Russia's fuel shortages and other economic troubles are the logical response to its refusal to agree to a ceasefire or a meeting at the leaders' level,” the President stressed.
Zelensky also noted his conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, thanking them for their support and coordination. He said Ukraine's Foreign Ministry continues to brief all partners on the latest escalation.
“We are counting on a strong reaction from America. This is what is needed,” Zelensky added.Read also: Kellogg says Russia escalating war with attack on Ukraine's Cabinet
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia launched over 800 drones and 13 missiles in a massive overnight attack on Ukraine.
