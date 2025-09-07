Qatar Fall To Russia In Final Test Ahead Of Crucial World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Russia at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Sunday in their final international friendly before next month's FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian play-offs.

The result will be a concern for head coach Julen Lopetegui, who experimented with line-ups and combinations in the absence of several senior players including Almoez Ali, Hassan Al Haydos, and Ismael Mohammed – all sidelined due to injury. The loss follows last week's 2-2 draw against Bahrain, completing a disappointing pair of warm-up matches.

Despite the experimental approach, Lopetegui would have expected stronger performances with critical games against Oman (October 8) and the UAE (October 14) looming. Qatar must top the group to seal their spot in the next year's World Cup.

Qatari defender Tarek Salman acknowledged the need for improvement, admitting that the team must take lessons from their recent performances.

“The coach is discovering new players and trying to find the right combination. Of course, there are mistakes,” said Salman after the match.

“There are many factors. But, God willing, what happened came in a friendly match in September. Hopefully, it won't happen again in October, during the most important event.

"We certainly have to learn from our mistakes. The fans might be tired of hearing the same things, but this is the reality. We have to take the positives and learn from what happened.”

Playing in front of a supportive home crowd with free entry offered by the Qatar Football Association, the Asian champions struggled to match Russia's intensity and precision throughout the match.

Russia started brightly and dictated early proceedings, with Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham called into action within minutes, denying Aleksei Miranchuk's attempt.

Aleksandr Silyanov also tested Barsham around the 15th minute as the visitors continued to dominate possession.

In the 23rd minute, Aleksey Batrakov's header from a precise cross rattled the crossbar, grazing Barsham's fingertips. Qatar's first real opportunity came five minutes later when Akram Afif earned a corner, but the Russian defense dealt with the danger comfortably.

Russia's midfielder #18 Matvey Kislyak celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the international friendly football match between Qatar and Russia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on September 7, 2025 (Photo by Karim Jaafar / AFP)



Russia made their breakthrough soon after, striking twice in rapid succession. Aleksandr Golovin opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, finishing off a cross from Batrakov. Just two minutes later, a lofted delivery from Danil Krugovoy found an unmarked Matvey Kislyak, who headed in Russia's second.

Ivan Sergeyev capped off a dominant first-half display, pouncing on a rebound in the 45th minute after Barsham had initially denied Batrakov, giving Russia a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime.

Qatar returned with more energy after the break and created chances early in the second half. Afif came close to connecting from close range, while Igor Diveev's header for Russia sailed over the bar. Batrakov also had a goal ruled out for offside.

Afif eventually pulled one back for Qatar in the 62nd minute, exchanging passes with Mohamed Manai before slotting in the center of the box – a rare bright moment for the hosts.

But Miranchuk responded swiftly for Russia, scoring the fourth goal in the 69th minute to restore the three-goal cushion and seal a comprehensive win.

The Qatari squad will now return to club duty before regrouping for the crucial World Cup qualifying campaign next month.