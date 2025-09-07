Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Accountability Is Inevitable': Moscow Covered With Flyers On Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Day

2025-09-07 07:05:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing its own sources.

In various parts of Moscow, public spaces including fences, parks, bus stops, poles, and even the walls of apartment buildings were adorned with celebratory flyers. They feature the logo of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Directorate and a reminder to all Muscovites:“Accountability is inevitable.”



 Read also: Intelligence reveals how much military equipment Russia plans to produce in 202

"After all the crimes committed by Muscovites on our land, it would be naive to expect that they will escape deserved punishment - both today and always. Residents of the capital of so-called Russia can evidently expect special greetings from Ukrainian defense intelligence very soon," a DIU source said.

As previously reported, September 7 is celebrated in Ukraine as Defense Intelligence Day.

Photo: mediarnbo

MENAFN07092025000193011044ID1110028499

