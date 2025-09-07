Ukrainian Interceptor Drones Neutralize Over 150 Russian Targets In One Night Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

“In just one night, there were more than four hundred Shaheds, with a total of 810 drones in that strike. Hence, nearly half were drones the Russians use to complicate the situation in the skies and overload air defenses. There were also missiles, including ballistic ones,” Zelensky explained.

According to him, Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down a significant number of those drones.“There are also results from interceptor drones, with more than 150 interceptions overnight,” the President noted.

He highlighted the effective work of electronic warfare units, army aviation, mobile fire groups, fighter jets, and air defense forces.

“Of course, not everything is being shot down yet, and we still need to further strengthen our air defenses. This is a top priority. The Russians keep the number of Shaheds in massive strikes at the level of 300–400 per strike, and our interceptors must reach a matching level. This is realistic – production capacity is there, financing and contracts are secured, and what is needed now is to scale up the relevant units,” Zelensky stressed.

He thanked service members, volunteers, and companies supporting the effort:

“Developing this interceptor technology, deploying it, training crews – all of this saves lives.”

The President also reminded that Kyiv, Sumy, Kremenchuk, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia came under fire in the latest strikes. In Kyiv, emergency crews are still clearing rubble where casualties may remain trapped.

“In the capital alone, the air raid alert lasted for more than seven and a half hours. Kyiv was one of the main targets for Russian drones,” Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 810 drones and 13 missiles during the September 6–7 assault. By 09:30 on September 7, Ukraine's defenses had shot down or suppressed 751 targets, including 747 Shahed-type and decoy drones, as well as four Iskander-K cruise missiles.