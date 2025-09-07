War Update: 118 Clashes On Frontline, Intense Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing an operational update as of 22:00 on Sunday, September 7, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 118 combat clashes... Today, Russian forces carried out three missile and 50 air strikes, using 16 missiles and dropping 88 guided bombs. In addition, they launched 2,362 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,365 shellings of our positions and settlements," the report reads.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy assaults. The enemy also carried out 13 air strikes (dropping 36 guided bombs) and 211 artillery attacks, including six using multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , 12 enemy assaults occurred in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and Kamianka. Two battles are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks near Kupiansk and towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector , the Russians launched 13 attacks near Karpivka, Hrekivka, Serednie, and towards Drobysheve, Shandryholove, and Derylove. Fighting continues in four locations.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and towards Yampil and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector , three clashes were recorded. The enemy attempted to advance near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Stupochky and Minkivka.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces carried out seven assaults near Poltavka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Russian invaders attempted 34 assaults against Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and towards Novopavlivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

Preliminary reports indicate 90 enemy soldiers were neutralized in this sector, 54 of them killed. Ukrainian troops also destroyed one tank, six vehicles, one piece of special equipment, and a UAV command post; two guns, three vehicles, and nine enemy shelters were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy attempted 16 times to break through the Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrohrad, and towards Ivanivka, Sosnivka, and Filia. One battle is still ongoing

In the Huliaipole sector , no offensive actions were reported.

In the Orikhiv sector , three enemy attacks were repelled near Plavni and towards Stepnohirsk and Novodanylivka. Novopavlivka and Shcherbaky were hit by air strikes.

In the Prydniprovske sector , no offensive actions were reported. Russian aviation carried out an air strike near Antonivka.

No significant changes were reported on other fronts.

"Today we should highlight the warriors of the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Marine Corps, who effectively destroy the enemy, inflicting heavy losses in manpower and equipment," the General Staff concluded.