The International Camel Race Due To Kick Start In Kuwait Saturday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- The annual Kuwait camel race, the 22nd edition, is due to kick off on Saturday with broad participation of competitors from Kuwait, Arab and Gulf countries.

The 82-course tournament is due to proceed for six days at Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmad track at Kuwait Club for Camel Race, the organizer of the championship.

The first day will witness 21 courses, 17 in the morning and four in the afternoon.

Rabie' Al-Ajmi, the club secretary, said in a statement on Friday that the the tournament has become one of the most significant sports events, attracting fans of the genuine Arab sport. He affirmed that a large number of competitors had already registered their names for partaking in the race.

Awards include cash money, cups, idols, daggers, swords engraved with gold and silver.

Up to 22 courses will be exclusive for princes, sheikhs, emirs, and the rest for the ordinary citizens. (end)

