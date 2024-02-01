Jordan Elected President Of Digital Cooperation Organisation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan has been elected president of the Digital Cooperation Organisation for the 2024 term.

The decision was unanimously approved by all member states during the General Assembly meeting held on Wednesday in Manama, Bahrain, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The meeting, attended by ministers of communications, information technology, digital economy and entrepreneurship from member states, saw the launching of a series of initiatives and programmes aimed at narrowing the digital economic gap and empowering youth, women and entrepreneurs to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as generative artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh underlined commitment to support member states and promote regional progress in the digital economy. With 15 current members and nine new applications for membership from countries across continents, the organisation aims to expand its global presence.