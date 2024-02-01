Xinhua Silk Road: Pien Tze Huang, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Agree To Boost Bilateral Cooperation, Promote High-Quality Development Of TCM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhangzhou Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Pien Tze Huang) signed a cooperation agreement with Beijing Tong Ren Tang (TRT) Group during the First Conference of Partners of Tong Ren Tang, which was held in Beijing from January 17 to 19.



The two parties agreed on working together to contribute to a community of high-quality development for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). In the future, they will jointly explore the overseas markets and promote TCM development in the world. Meanwhile, they will help each other in sales, utilizing their own strengths to promote the sales of all products, and setting up exclusive shelves for Pien Tze Huang in some major TRT stores in Beijing.

This conference serves as an innovative platform that boosts the high-quality development of China's pharmaceutical industry, facilitates the Healthy China Initiative, and features joint contribution and in-depth integration. "Both Beijing Tong Ren Tang and Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical are pacesetters in TCM," said Lin Zhihui, chairman of Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical, at the conference on January 18.

In recent years, the development of TCM has entered a fast track. As a leading TCM enterprise in China, Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical is committed to technological innovation and industrial transformation. By expanding its business in pharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical commerce and other fields, the company has created a diversified and cross-sector product portfolio with Pien Tze Huang as the core.



Meanwhile, taking the opportunities brought by the Belt and Road Initiative, Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical has been expanding its business at home and abroad, as well as promoting exchanges and cooperation on TCM. More than 30 international projects on technological cooperation have been launched, better enabling Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical products to go global.



