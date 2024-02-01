Peshawar High Court Mandates Separate Queue For Transgender Voters In Landmark Decision

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a historic ruling, the Peshawar High Court has directed the establishment of a dedicated queue for transgender voters in PK-81. The decision comes in response to a case filed by Sobia Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's first transgender individual participating in elections, seeking a reserved quota.

The court's written verdict highlighted the absence of specific documents for the transgender quota, as no such provision currently exists. Additionally, the court-mandated security measures for transgender candidate Subiya during the general elections, where she is running independently in PK-81.

Sobia Khan's legal pursuit stemmed from her demand for a distinct seat for the transgender community. Emphasizing the right of transgenders to both vote and contest elections, she asserted her dedication to winning the elections and advocating for the rights of the eunuch community.

Speaking to TNN, Sobia Khan expressed her broader goals, aiming not only to champion transgender rights but also to challenge societal perceptions. She aspires to work for the welfare of the constituency, particularly focusing on the rights of women and children, breaking stereotypes about the capabilities of transgenders.

Sobia Khan, backed by her family and local support, appealed to NGOs, civil society, and the district administration for assistance in her election campaign. Acknowledging the unprecedented nature of a transgender participating directly in elections, she stressed the need for security during her campaign.

Highlighting her plans for a comprehensive door-to-door campaign and engagement with women in the area, Sobia Khan underscored the lack of a designated seat for transgenders, prompting her submission of papers for the general seat.

Notably, Sobia Khan, a graduate and the first transgender broadcaster in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been hosting TNN's“Sobiya Khan Show” for the past four years.