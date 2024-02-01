Japan, USA Conduct Military Exercises In Philippine Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyev

The Japanese Self-Defense Forces conducted joint exercises with the US Navy in the Philippine Sea south of Okinawa, in which two American aircraft carrier groups, Theodore Roosevelt and Carl Vinson, took part, Azernews reports, citing the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces.

During the maneuvers, which lasted from January 29 to February 1, a total of 11 US ships and one Japanese Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer were involved.

The parties worked out joint actions in international waters, including training on take-off and landing of carrier-based aircraft, air defense, reconnaissance at sea, as well as tactical exercises.

"Coordinated maritime operations in the Philippine Sea are part of the U.S. Navy's routine presence in the Indo-Pacific region. The U.S. Navy, together with our network of partners, are indispensable to ensure maritime security and unhindered legitimate trade in the region," the U.S. Seventh Fleet said in a statement.