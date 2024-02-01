Japan, USA Conduct Military Exercises In Philippine Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyev
The Japanese Self-Defense Forces conducted joint exercises with
the US Navy in the Philippine Sea south of Okinawa, in which two
American aircraft carrier groups, Theodore Roosevelt and Carl
Vinson, took part, Azernews reports, citing the
Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces.
During the maneuvers, which lasted from January 29 to February
1, a total of 11 US ships and one Japanese Hyuga-class helicopter
destroyer were involved.
The parties worked out joint actions in international waters,
including training on take-off and landing of carrier-based
aircraft, air defense, reconnaissance at sea, as well as tactical
exercises.
"Coordinated maritime operations in the Philippine Sea are part
of the U.S. Navy's routine presence in the Indo-Pacific region. The
U.S. Navy, together with our network of partners, are indispensable
to ensure maritime security and unhindered legitimate trade in the
region," the U.S. Seventh Fleet said in a statement.
