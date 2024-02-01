Russian Drone Attack On Beryslav Kills Two French Volunteers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked the city of Beryslav in Ukraine's southern Kherson region with drones, killing two French citizens.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Foreign volunteers were killed and injured in an enemy strike on Beryslav. The Russian army killed two French citizens. Three more foreigners suffered minor injuries," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, among those wounded is an activist of a Ukrainian office of an organization.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian troops attacked the city at around 16:00 on February 1. According to preliminary reports, the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles for the attack.