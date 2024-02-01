Arab-Brazilian Chamber Takes Companies To Gulfood 2024

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) will promote the participation of Brazilian companies in the next edition of the Middle East's largest food and beverage show Gulfood, to take place from February 19 to 23 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A group of six companies have secured their spot with the institution in the show, but there are still available booths for those interested in exhibiting their products.

In an online warm-up meeting on Wednesday (31), information was made available on the food market of the UAE and the guiding principles of the participation orchestrated by the ABCC.“It's a very appealing, diversified show where there is demand not only for commodities but also high value-added products, and this is what's the ABCC is aiming for in its strategy,” said ABCC CEO & secretary-general Tamer Mansour (pictured above) in the meeting.

Marcus Vinícius presented the market

The presentation made during the online meeting by ABCC Market Intelligence manager Marcus Vinícius pointed out the opportunities for the food industry of the UAE. Over half of food consumed in the Arab country – which reached USD 30.29 billion last year – are imported. Consumption is expected to reach USD 30.58 billion this year and USD 30.94 billion in 2025.

The manager showed some of the leading food distribution channels to the UAE consumers. Hypermarket and food retail store chains include Carrefour, Emke Group, and Nesto Group. There are supermarkets like Al Maya, Centrepoint Stores, and Choithrams. E-commerce has grown, and companies such as Amazon, Namshi, Noon, and SharafDG have operated in the region.

In addition to taking Brazilian companies as exhibitors to Gulfood, the ABCC will be at the show doing actions of the Halal do Brasil project. The initiative, carried out in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), aims to foster the international presence of Brazil as a supplier of halal goods. The focus is fostering value-added food exports.

Silvana Gomes described actions to be held

As part of the project, events on the sidelines of Gulfood will be held to offer experiences with halal foods from Brazil to the public, influencers, and decision-makers of the region. During the online warm-up, ABCC Marketing & Content director Silvana Gomes presented the activities set to take place. Brazilian chef Ian Baiocchi will be in the UAE and will be the star of making dishes with Brazilian halal products.

On the 19th, he will perform a Cooking Show with recipes that will use halal eggs and chickens at the stand of industry lobby ABPA at Gulfood. The 20th will see the holding of Top Table, when Baiocchi will give a masterclass open to the public of the show that will be followed by a tasting of the dishes for a group of guests.“We plan on calling influencers that will attest to the quality of the Brazilian halal product,” says Gomes.

The 21st will see the hosting of the 4 Hands Dinner for guests in the Bistro des Arts in Dubai, where the public of the restaurant will be able to order from a menu designed by the Brazilian chef and an Arab chef with halal ingredients only. On February 22, another Cooking Show with Baiocchi will be held, this one with halal beef at the Gulfood's stand of Abiec, a lobby group of large beef producers in Brazil. Later the same day the Churrasco Halal do Brasil will be held for journalist and buyers of halal products at the Conrad Dubai Hotel.

Sales described the exhibition spaces

The ABCC organizes the Brazilian participation in two spaces at Gulfood, said Events coordinator Verônica Sales. One will be at the Concourse 1 (Corredor), and the other at the Hall 3 of the Meat & Poultry Pavilion. The companies that have confirmed their participation with the ABCC are Golden Agri Resources, CAMAP, Stefenoni, Nad Al Shiba, Agrícola Ferrari, and Arbaza. Some of them will have more than an individual booth.

This Wednesday's online meeting was also an opportunity to present to the companies the leading services provided by the ABCC and the events it will hold across 2024, which were addressed by Gomes. Besides the presence in Gulfood, the ABCC will hold a series of other actions this year, from activities of the Halal do Brasil project like roadshows in Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, and Pernambuco, to the promotion of the Arab presence at the APAS Show and a mission led by innovation lab ABCC Lab.

To participate with the ABCC as an exhibitor at Gulfood, please contact via email at ... or phone at +55 (11) 3145 3200.

