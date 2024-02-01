New Ebook Highlights Hot New Designs Using Manufactured Stone Veneer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Green Builder Media has released a design look-book featuring beautiful examples of manufactured stone veneer-a sustainable and affordable product that elevates exterior and interior aesthetics.

Lake City, Colo., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to sustainability, many people assume that nothing could be greener than using natural materials. But harvesting and processing materials such as wood and stone can be more damaging to the environment than some man-made alternatives.

To reacquaint designers and consumers with the design and sustainability benefits of manufactured stone veneer, Green Builder Media put together a gorgeous look-book of house projects designed with manufactured stone products. Download it here .

“It's always fun to 'look again' at a product that has been gracing American homes for decades and see how innovative designers and builders come up with ever-better design concepts,” says Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media.“Manufactured stone veneer is one of those products-durable, sustainable and beautiful. Check out the ideas in the book for inspiration.”

The book offers gorgeous design inspiration (for both inside and outside the house) plus information on the:

. Sustainability benefits of manufactured stone veneer.

. Versatility of manufactured stone veneer.

. The process of manufacturing stone veneer.

. Durability and return on investment of manufactured stone veneer.

. Design inspiration with manufactured stone veneer.

. Installation tips for manufactured stone veneer.

. FAQs for building industry professionals about manufactured stone veneer.

